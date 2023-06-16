King's Birthday Honours 2023: Cornwall's Lindsey Hall made MBE
- Published
An entrepreneur from Cornwall who runs the firm behind Plymouth's immersive dome is among those recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.
Lindsey Hall MBE, 63, from Downderry, founded the Big Ideas Organisation (BIO) in 2007.
It created the 50ft (15m) dome in Devonport Market Hall, which "wraps its audience" in film and soundscape.
Ms Hall, who is also behind the renovation of Liskeard Library, said it was "very nice to be recognised".
Ms Hall has been honoured for services to social enterprise and to the community in Cornwall and Plymouth.
Her team's work includes renovating heritage buildings into learning and social enterprise hubs, and finding employment for thousands of young people in the process.
BIO is also behind Ocean Studios in Plymouth's Royal William Yard and the ongoing renovation of Liskeard Library as a hub for immersive technology.
"It's very nice to be recognised but really these things are always a collective effort.
"It's very much on behalf of all the people I've been fortunate to work with over the years and all the good stuff that's been done in social enterprise in Cornwall and Plymouth."
Ms Hall said: "I guess the stuff we do in simple terms is work with people and have interesting ideas on how we can make things better.
"We create jobs, renovate spaces, support people and it leads to all sorts of interesting and cool stuff.
"I feel like the social enterprise movement has become accepted in Cornwall and Plymouth as part of the fabric, and I feel proud to have been part of that."
Ms Hall said her award was a celebration of a business model that was good "for people, for planet, for profit".
"But we've still a long way to go," she added.
Also from Cornwall, David Pond, 67, from Kingsand, has been appointed an MBE for services to wheelchair rugby.
Mr Pond was instrumental in wheelchair rugby becoming part of the inaugural Invicta Games in 2014.
The Cabinet Office said "his leadership led to significant growth" in wheelchair rugby in the UK.
He has been a strong advocate and ambassador for Paralympic sport, it added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.