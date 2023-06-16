Warning to Crantock beachgoers over 'sheer cliff' of sand
- Published
Beachgoers have been urged to stay well away from a "sheer cliff" of sand amid an "increased danger" of it collapsing.
It follows the collapse of a section of the 65ft (20m) high dunes at Crantock near Newquay on Wednesday.
The RNLI said the risk of falls could rise this weekend with surf gouging out the base of the dunes.
It has urged everyone to keep at least 164ft (50m) away from the base of the dunes or risk "life-threatening consequences" from being trapped.
Lewis Timson, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for Newquay, said: "With the dry weather and surf of three to four foot expected the nature of the sand dune system is predicted to shift and remain unstable for the foreseeable future and risks collapse at any time.
"Sand is extremely heavy, and in the event of the dune collapsing, there is an increased danger of becoming buried with potentially life-threatening consequences."
Anyone who sees a fall is being asked to call 999 and ask for the coastguards and fire service and not put themselves in danger.
He added: "With the change in direction of the river at Crantock which has increased the risk of rip currents in the water, I advise anyone visiting the beach to keep well clear from the dune system, swim between the red and yellow flags and please speak to our lifeguards if you have any concerns or questions."