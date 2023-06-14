St Ives Town Council takes on parks, toilets and car parks for £1
- Published
A town council is to take back control of 46 spaces and buildings from the county council for a nominal fee of £1.
St Ives Town Council will look after parks, empty buildings, car parks and public loos worth millions of pounds.
Cornwall Council's Cabinet approved the deal which will also make the town council landlord of St Ives Museum.
The town council would be a "custodian, working for the benefit of the communities we serve", said St Ives town Councillor Rachael Gaunt.
Other parts of St Ives which will now be overseen by the town council include St Ives Guildhall, part of St Ives Harbour, The Island and Ayr Field Recreation Ground.
The transfer, thought to be the biggest of its type by Cornwall Council, will take two years to complete, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Ms Gaunt, who leads a town council devolution panel, said she was "thrilled" by the deal.
"Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter for our parish," she said.
"By working together with Cornwall Council and other stakeholders as a trusted partner we can secure a bright future for much loved open spaces and buildings."
Councillor Andrew Mitchell, who represents St Ives West, called the deal "trailblazing" and said it would benefit both councils and the local residents.
"It will be a great thing for Cornwall Council, who will save some money which is a good thing, and for the town council to manage those assets better on a local needs issue," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.