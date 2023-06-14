Portreath Post Office closure leaves residents angry
Residents of a coastal town say they are angry their local post office is closing on Wednesday.
Portreath Post Office in Cornwall was operated as a franchise in a general store by a local family, which passed it back to Costcutter following a bereavement.
It is understood the company applied to keep it in its shop but it was refused.
The Post Office said there were "no sustainable options available to retain the service".
Brian Barber, a local resident, said he found out on Facebook on Sunday after staff were told on Saturday.
He said: "Everyone's angry - angry obviously that they're losing the post office, but angry that there was no consultation, no proper notice has been given."
He said residents "would like to see a delay and some proper consultation".
Mr Barber said they would be contacting their local MP, councillors and the media to raise their concerns.
A Post Office spokesperson said the branch was closing "for reasons beyond our control" and "sincerely apologised to customers for the short notice".
They said: "We have undertaken a review, and currently there aren't any sustainable options available to retain the service.
"Like many retailers, difficult trading conditions coupled with high inflation and increasing business costs have put our financial position under considerable pressure."
They added that government funding they received to maintain services "must be prioritised in locations with the greatest need" and that they would "continue to review changes locally".
The nearest branches include Paynters Lane End Post Office which is 2.1m (3.3km) from Portreath as well as Illogan Highway and Porthtowan.
