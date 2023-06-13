Police officer on coercive behaviour charge
An officer employed by Devon and Cornwall Police has been charged with a count of coercive behaviour.
PC Jess Smith, 32, from Hayle in Cornwall, has also been charged with an offence against the malicious communications act, the force said.
The charges relate to incidents reported to have taken place between January 2021 and June 2022 in Cornwall, it added.
PC Smith was initially arrested and bailed in August 2022.
A force spokesman said: "She has remained suspended from duty since her initial arrest and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on 15 June 2023."
