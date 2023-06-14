Torpoint Ferry vessel due to return home after refit
- Published
A ferry that connects Cornwall and Devon is due back in its home port by Friday after a refit, bosses say.
Torpoint Ferry vessel Plym, one of three that sails from Torpoint to Plymouth, is in Falmouth for the work.
Staff were to carry out system checks before it was towed back to the River Tamar on Thursday, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee said.
Another five days would be needed to reconnect the vessel to its drive chains and final work, it added.
The ship was taken out of service at the end of April.
The committee said the vessel was due to start being towed back on Thursday evening on a 44 nautical mile (50 miles) journey "providing the remaining work goes smoothly, and subject to favourable weather and sea conditions".
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyds Register would then have to carry out inspections before clearing the ferry for service, it added.
The route's vessels undergo such a refit every five years.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.