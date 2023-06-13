Cornwall colleges offering more counselling courses as demand soars
Colleges in Cornwall will offer more courses after a surge in demand from people who want to be trained as counsellors.
Counselling qualifications will be available from September in Newquay and Falmouth to meet the demand.
The pandemic and cost-of-living crisis had increased people's need for therapy, The Cornwall Counselling Institute (CCI) said.
Deborah Williams, head of CCI, said the courses were a "fantastic opportunity".
Demand for some courses had risen by 400% since 2020, the CCI previously said.
'Crucial step'
Courses for counselling will now be available at Falmouth Marine School and Newquay University Centre Cornwall College.
A new foundation degree, which focuses on the field of criminology, has also been launched.
Ms Williams said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in the field of counselling and psychology.
"Some people may wish to upskill through learning counselling skills and others may want to train to become a fully qualified counsellor."
John Evans, from The Cornwall College Group, said the extra courses were "a crucial step in the right direction".
He added: "Extending our programme to train more counsellors in Cornwall is vital for our local communities.
"By enhancing accessibility to training opportunities across the county, we are able to provide valuable pathways for individuals to pursue a fulfilling career in counselling."