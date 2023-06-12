Cornwall: Man missing after Chiverton Cross road crash

Jack ThomasPolice
Devon and Cornwall Police said Jack Thomas was last seen near a major roundabout on the A30

A man is missing and may be injured after being involved in a serious road collision, police have said.

Jack Thomas, 21, was last seen near the Chiverton Cross roundabout in Cornwall in the early hours of Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It's understood that Jack had been travelling in a vehicle that was involved in a serious collision."

They are "concerned that he may have sustained a serious injury and could require medical treatment".

Mr Thomas is described as a white male, 6ft (1.83m) tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark jumper and jeans.

Police officers are searching for him and would like to hear from anyone with information.

