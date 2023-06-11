Bude swimmers complete 16-hour Channel relay swim

Liz Stokes, Kirstine Davies, Nic Johns and Tim Moyle fly the flag for Cornwall on their return

Four swimmers have completed a 16-hour swim across the English Channel to raise funds to maintain their local sea pool.

Tim Moyle, 53, started the relay swim at 03:44 BST on Sunday followed by Liz Stokes, 45, Kirstine Davies, 34, and Nic Johns, 37.

They hoped to raise more than £1,000 for the sea pool in Bude, Cornwall.

"It was amazing, we all felt really proud," said Ms Davies.

The four swimmers raised money for the Bude Sea Pool

Bude Sea Pool is a semi-natural pool but it costs more than £40,000 a year to keep it open and safe.

Each swimmer swam four times in the relay to Wissant in France.

"Swimming is a passion of ours," said Ms Davies.

"There were dark moments, some of us got really seasick and it was cold, but a really big high was seeing France.

"But we are all string swimmers, we love being in the water and the pool needs a lot of money to maintain it."

