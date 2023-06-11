Bude swimmers complete 16-hour Channel relay swim
Four swimmers have completed a 16-hour swim across the English Channel to raise funds to maintain their local sea pool.
Tim Moyle, 53, started the relay swim at 03:44 BST on Sunday followed by Liz Stokes, 45, Kirstine Davies, 34, and Nic Johns, 37.
They hoped to raise more than £1,000 for the sea pool in Bude, Cornwall.
"It was amazing, we all felt really proud," said Ms Davies.
Bude Sea Pool is a semi-natural pool but it costs more than £40,000 a year to keep it open and safe.
Each swimmer swam four times in the relay to Wissant in France.
"Swimming is a passion of ours," said Ms Davies.
"There were dark moments, some of us got really seasick and it was cold, but a really big high was seeing France.
"But we are all string swimmers, we love being in the water and the pool needs a lot of money to maintain it."
