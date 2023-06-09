Coach fire closes A38 in Cornwall
- Published
A coach fire is causing significant delays and diversions in Cornwall, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.
Police and firefighters were called to the A38 near Liskeard and the road has been closed in both directions between Bodmin and Doublebois.
A plume of smoke rose into the sky after the incident on Friday afternoon.
Royal Cornwall Show organisers have advised departing visitors to find a different route.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed "local road closures" remained in place two hours after they were called to the incident at 16:10 BST on Friday.
There were no injuries reported and the incident was ongoing, the force said.
Emergency services said at about 18:30 the fire had been put out, but an inspection of the road would determine if it needed resurfacing.
The Royal Cornwall Show said on social media: "We've been informed that the A38 Glynn Valley has been shut due to a vehicle fire.
"Visitors leaving the Show and heading that way should consider alternative routes."