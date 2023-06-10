Royal Cornwall Show 2023 to draw to a close
- Published
The 2023 Royal Cornwall Show will conclude its three-day event later.
People at the showground near Wadebridge have enjoyed activities such as a grand parade of cattle, sheep and goats, stunt shows and a variety of food stalls selling local produce.
About 120,000 people attended last year's show and organisers were hoping for similar numbers after good weather.
Some people leaving on Friday had journeys disrupted after a coach fire on the A38 near Bodmin.
