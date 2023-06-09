Coastguard helicopter rescues man from island in Newquay
A man has been saved by a Coastguard helicopter after he got stuck on rocks in Cornwall.
Newquay Coastguard said crews were called to Flory Island, also known as Black Humphrey Rock, at Whipsiderry in Newquay at about 19:40 BST on Thursday.
A lifeboat remained on standby while the helicopter lifted the man off the island and took him to safety, the service said.
Less than an hour later crews rescued four people cut off by the tide.
The Coastguard said the four were found up against a cliff on Great Western Beach, also in Newquay, at about 20:35.
It said they were picked up by a lifeboat and safely returned to the beach.
Rescue teams urged people to contact 999 and ask for the Coastguard if someone is spotted in difficulty along the coast.
