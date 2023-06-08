A30 closure 16-19 June: Information sessions held
National Highways is holding information sessions ahead of two road closures in Cornwall.
Major disruption is expected between 16 and 19 June when a section of the A30 and A390 is closed for the installation of a new interchange at Chiverton Cross near Truro.
Information sessions will be held on Thursday and Friday to provide more detail on the works.
The £330m scheme to upgrade the A30 began in March 2020.
A section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross will become a dual carriageway upon completion of the overall project.
Neil Winter, from National Highways, said the removal of the Chiverton Cross roundabout was a "major milestone".
He said diversions would be in place for the works on 16 to 19 June but drivers should avoid the area if possible.
People can visit the National Highways van at Treliske Retail Park on Tresawls Road on Thursday between 11:00 and 19:00 BST for more information.
The second pop-up session will take place at Lemon Quay in Truro on Friday between 07:00 and 15:00.