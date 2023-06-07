Cornwall social housing review to help most in need, says council
Cornwall Council and its housing partners are reviewing how they allocate social housing amid an "unprecedented housing crisis".
The council said it wanted to prioritise those most in need and make housing affordable for key workers.
It is asking people in social housing, or who have used it, their thoughts on how the system works and what can be done to improve it.
The consultation is open until 25 August.
Councillor Olly Monk, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for housing, said: "Cornwall is faced with an unprecedented housing crisis.
"How we allocate social housing needs to be transparent, fair and easily understood by applicants and offer real choice.
"We have to prioritise our residents who are in most housing need and must do all that we can to ensure that our most vulnerable residents have access to available homes at a rent they can afford.
"We also need key workers to support the services we all use, from nurses and teachers to hospitality workers and refuse collectors and we need to help them find a home they can afford."
Cornwall Council said social homes were in high demand, with more than 22,000 households on the Homechoice register.
The Cornwall Homechoice Scheme is where households can register and apply for affordable homes owned and managed by the council and its partners - collectively known as the Cornwall Homechoice Partnership.
