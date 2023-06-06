Man and dog saved in Trevose Head cliff rescue
A man and a dog have been rescued after they got stuck on a 150ft (45m) shale cliff in Cornwall.
Rescuers said the man was spotted by a member of the public "clinging on" about 40ft (13m) down at Trevose Head on Sunday afternoon.
Newquay and Padstow Cliff rescue teams secured the man and his dog with a harness and rope.
They then took them down the cliff and transferred them into Padstow's RNLI lifeboat at the bottom.
The man had been getting "quite burnt in the sun" during the incident, a coastguard spokesman said.
Jeremy Griffiths, deputy station officer for HM Coastguard Newquay, said: "The man, for some reason, has climbed down the cliff with his dog and then got stuck.
"I think he had been there some while. He was just clinging on to the cliff and was getting quite burnt in the sun".
Mr Griffiths described the incident, which involved two coastguard rescue teams and an RNLI lifeboat, as "a great example of a successful multi-agency rescue".
Following the incident, Mr Griffiths urged people not to attempt climbing on cliffs.
He said: "The message is these cliffs, although they might look stable, are very unstable.
"They collapse a lot, they are shaley.
"You could find yourself in a lot of trouble."
