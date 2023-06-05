Warning over disposable barbecues in Devon and Cornwall
Firefighters are asking people to take care with naked flames due to the risk of wildfires.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended two bin fires caused by disposable barbecues at Marazion, near Penzance, and Newquay, at the weekend.
It said people should ensure single-use barbecues were fully extinguished before disposing of them.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service said dry and warm weather increased the risk of wildfires.
'Very severe'
Nicola Bottomley, the service's assistant chief fire officer, asked people to avoid lighting "unnecessary fires".
"We would really implore people not to have bonfires," she said.
"It's lovely to sit there and share that time with your friends and family but do so maybe without the barbecue, don't light unnecessary fires in the countryside or on the grassland."
She warned that a wildfire could potentially take months to put out.
She added: "At the moment the Met Office's severity index is high for us... should a wildfire start, it's going to be very severe."