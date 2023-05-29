Car in sea at Trevaunance Cove, St Agnes
HM Coastguard has issued a warning after a car got swept into the sea in Cornwall.
Several people helped the occupants to get out of the vehicle as the tide came in at Trevaunance Cove on Sunday.
Tina Bessell, who lives locally, said they had been "driving up and down the shoreline taking pictures" and sitting in the car "right on the water line".
No one was hurt and the car was later recovered by a breakdown service.
HM Coastguard was alerted to the stricken black BMW at 08.30 BST on Sunday.
Ms Bessell said a boatman tried to tow the car out but the back wheels were buried too far into the sand so the owner called the emergency services.
Ms Bessell, a local business owner, said: "These tourists were literally on the shoreline getting their Instagram photos... Actually I feel really sorry for them.
"I think they were shocked and didn't really know what to do.
"It's an expensive thing and also it's going to pollute the sea."
Maggie Howells, from HM Coastguard, said the position of the car meant the recovery for the breakdown service was "very difficult".
"Please do not drive your car on the beach", she added.