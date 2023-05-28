Cornwall students graffiti 'dull and boring' railway station
- Published
Students have transformed a "dull and boring" part of a railway station with graffiti.
British Transport Police worked with Tate St Ives to launch the project at Hayle railway station in Cornwall.
The brief was landmarks of Cornwall and Hayle. The art on the shelter includes pasties, lighthouses and the beach.
Students who completed the artwork said it was "exciting" and "really fun" to be a part of.
The project involved students from several Cornish schools.
Rachel Woodhead, from Tate St Ives, said the students had transformed a "dull and boring" railway station shelter into "something beautiful".
Ms Woodhead added: "We wanted this amazing project to channel young people's creativity and use that graffiti style to create something really beautiful."