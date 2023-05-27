Plea from NHS to collect relatives from hospitals
- Published
The NHS in Cornwall is urging people to collect relatives who are ready for discharge from hospital as soon as possible, with a busy half-term week expected.
It says doing so "will help us free beds for the sickest patients".
One-off discharge grants of up to £1,500 are available to help with the costs of supporting someone.
The NHS is also reminding visitors to Cornwall to be familiar with their options for healthcare.
Dr Janine Glazier, Associate Medical Director at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said local pharmacists and minor injury units can deal with a lot of issues.
"Forgotten medication is a common problem we have with visitors to our area. We would suggest that your local community pharmacist is a great way to get this problem sorted out.
"As an alternative you can always ring 111 and they will advise on the best next step".
People visiting who need non-urgent advice are asked to call their own GP and not the one closest to where they are staying.
If they need non-urgent care when their own GP is not open, they are advised to visit NHS 111 online or call 111 at any time of day or night.
For people who need to visit a hospital, the advice is to contact NHS 111 who will advise them where to go and when.
Dr Glazier said: "If you have a life-threatening emergency and you are worried about somebody who has had a stroke or heart attack, they calling 999 is still the way to go".