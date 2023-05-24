Car pushed against lamppost in Liskeard level crossing crash
- Published
A car was pushed against a lamppost and the driver trapped after it was involved in a collision with a train.
Firefighters in Cornwall said the car collided with a slow moving two-carriage train.
They were called to Coombe Halt Crossing, near Liskeard, at about 18:40 BST, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
The driver was freed by crews and received first aid at the scene, firefighters said.
Great Western Railway said in a Twitter post some services were suspended due to the crash.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.