Cornish collection could fetch £90,000 at auction
- Published
A collection of rare books, articles and posters detailing Cornish history is being auctioned.
The Frank Brewer Cornish Library will go under the hammer in Lanner on Thursday and Friday.
It includes 19th Century newspapers detailing murders and shipwrecks, along with books about mining and mineral discoveries.
Lay's Auctioneers hope the collection of 774 lots will fetch a total of about £90,000.
One of the posters, printed in 1824, is an account of a murder in Redruth of seven-year-old Benjamin George who was killed by his sister.
Another shows the shipwreck of the cargo vessel, Brig George, which went down in 1822, with only two out of 12 people surviving.
Bobby Warrington, book specialist at Lay's Auctioneers, said: "Broadsheets were the newspapers of their times and big stories were often turned into sea shanties, which meant people sung in the pubs and continued the stories as not everyone could read."
A large collection of mining journals from 1835 to 1909 are expected to fetch up to £25,000.
Other rare finds include a Philip Rashleigh minerals book, published in 1797, with hand-coloured illustrations by a local artist.
Frank Brewer was born and raised in Mevagissey.
He left Cornwall in his youth but maintained his strong links with the county by book collecting.