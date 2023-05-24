Rescued woman grateful for RNLI safety advice film
- Published
A woman who got into trouble in the sea said advice from a water safety video helped her stay afloat so she could be rescued.
Tina West was at Godrevy in Cornwall last summer when she found herself out of her depth.
She was recently reunited with the RNLI lifeguard who rescued her.
Ms West said: "Once I knew lifeguards were on their way, I thought as long as I keep calm, I'll be alright."
The RNLI is reminding people how to stay safe ahead of the bank holiday and half-term week.
Joel Ninnes, from the charity, said: ''If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.
"Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.
"Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can."
Ms West was on holiday with her husband when she went into the water and then found herself out of her depth.
She said: "My feet were on the ground and the next minute they weren't. I was just getting pushed further and further out.
"At that point, I realised I'm just not going to be able to get back in.
"I started waving my arms and shouting for help to see if anybody could see me."
She then recalled a film she had seen on a big screen at Portsmouth City Council, where she works.
She said: "I was getting quite tired, but I remembered seeing the RNLI's Float to Live safety advice at work, so I was able to float on my back to stay calm."
At this point, her husband was able to raise the alarm and on-duty lifeguard Tarryn Brown went to help.
Ms West added: "Once I saw the RNLI lifeguard, I said: 'I am so pleased to see you.'
Because I had managed to float, I had enough energy and could climb up on to the Jet Ski to safety."
She was recently reunited with Ms Brown, who said: "When we got there, Tina was just floating on her back.
"She wasn't fighting the current, which conserved her energy and potentially saved her life."