St Ives considers 'tourist tax'
One of Cornwall's most popular holiday destinations is considering a "tourist tax".
Mayor of St Ives, Johnnie Wells, said they were taking to holiday firms about a voluntary levy, because a compulsory charge would need a change to the law.
The town has already agreed to charge tourists for using a public toilet in the town, while locals will go free.
The government said it kept the tax system under review, but it had no plans for a tourism tax in England.
Mr Wells said it was getting "harder and harder" for the small town to maintain facilities for 540,000 day trippers and 220,000 staying visitors every year.
"We are only 11,500 people, and we only get the money for those people," he told BBC News.
"And yet during the summer we're providing facilities for hundreds of thousands of visitors when every budget we have is being reduced.
"It makes it very difficult as a council to make ends meet."
He said a tourism tax would "bring massive benefit to the town".
"We need to figure out a way of making people feel like they are contributing to St Ives, by paying a bit of extra money towards the town, to get them around and provide them with recycling facilities and nice beaches and a better experience," he said.
The scheme means people face an extra £1 per room, per night, for their accommodation cost.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in a statement: "The government keeps the tax system under review but has no current plans to introduce a tourism tax in England."
What do people make of the plans?
Steve Cross, of St Ives estate agents Cross Estates, said he would support a tax that was "not too expensive".
"I think it's a good idea," he said.
"People coming to the town would be happy paying it.
"There's quite a lot of people we speak to who really love St Ives and would love to give back to St Ives."
Iwan Williams-Evans, from Wales, said he would pay a levy if the revenue was spent locally.
"Anything that helps keep local people employed longer is a good thing," he said.
Jenni Harrison, from Bristol, said: "I think that's okay, if it's to help with the upkeep of the town."
