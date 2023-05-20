Devon County Show extends parking amid queues
- Published
Traffic jams were reported in and around the Devon County Show as organisers reported a "bumper Saturday".
Devon County Council issued a warning on social media of heavy traffic on the M5 and towards Sandygate Roundabout in Exeter.
Organisers said they responded by securing eight acres (348,000sq ft) of extra parking near Westpoint Arena.
A spokeswoman said they were "shipping in" bottled water for queuing drivers.
"Our car parks are nearing capacity so please bear with us as it will take longer to park each car than usual," she added.
"Thank you for your patience and we look forward to welcoming you onto the showground."
Thousands of people were expected to attend the 2023 Devon County Show as the sun shone on Saturday.
The 2023 line-up includes the full quota of livestock and associated competitions, hundreds of local food suppliers, vintage tractors, and a marquee showcasing crafting and gardening ideas.
Events on Saturday included the qualifying rounds for "Britain's Fittest Farmer".