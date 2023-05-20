Runners tackling 10 marathons in 10 days for relative
- Published
A pair of runners are taking on 10 marathons over 10 days in 10 counties to help raise money for a family member's medical treatment.
Phil Boardman and Dave Hine will attempt the feat for Mr Boardman's wife Maddy, who has multiple sclerosis.
Diagnosed at 17, Mrs Boardman hopes to undergo stem cell treatment in Mexico.
The men hope their mammoth mission, starting in Devon and Cornwall, will raise awareness and also some £25,000 for surgery Mrs Boardman needs.
Mr Boardman said: "My wife has had MS for about 25 years now. We are at the point where we need to get some treatment."
He said the equivalent treatment in the UK was on a "trial" basis and more expensive as Mrs Boardman does not meet NHS criteria.
He added: Training has gone fine. I've got a dodgy ankle, dodgy groin and sore back but I have those most of the time these days so I'll get through it."
Family, friends and supporters were set to join the runners along the way.
The pair were due to set off on earlier near the Tamar Bridge, heading to Tor Point in Plymouth, before crossing on the ferry to Cornwall.
On Sunday they plan to run through Torquay and Exeter.
The runners aim to eventually finish up in their hometown of Great Bedwyn in Wiltshire.
Mr Hine - Ms Boardman's cousin - said he was in the pub when the plan was hatched.
Mrs Boardman, whose family has already raised an initial £25,000 for the treatment, said: "Unfortunately my running days are behind me but my husband and cousin will be running on my behalf."
She said without treatment she would suffer an "inevitable decline" but the statistics after surgery are good.
"There's a 75% chance to stop my disease progressing any further and that is worth 10 marathons in 10 days," she said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk