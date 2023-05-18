St Ives: Construction of orchard is 'key milestone'
Work to build a wildlife reserve and orchard has been described as a "key milestone" for a town's regeneration.
More than £300,000 has been released for the project in St Ives in Cornwall.
St Ives Town Deal Fund is providing the cash, and construction at the St Ives Community Orchard and Wildlife Reserve site is due to start this month.
The Penbeagle Hill scheme is the first of nine projects planned across the town.
The board, which is made up of community members, politicians and volunteers, said the investment follows an initial £14,000 last year for preparatory work, with a final £16,000 payment due in July 2023.
St Ives is among 100 towns to have been successful in bids to the Government's Town Deal Fund, which was launched in 2019.
The new "environmentally sustainable" project will host workshops, skills and nature-based training and community events, the board said.
A circular building, designed by architect Paul Connell, that will house the project, is due for completion by October 2023.
Others St Ives projects approved to receive funding as part of the Government's levelling-up pledge include an integrated low-carbon transport system, new housing and community assets.
Gareth Jones, vice chairman of the board, said: "St Ives Community Orchard is the first project to have its funding released, and we look forward to the remaining projects receiving their funding in the coming months."
Project directors Phoebe Sampson and Elise Langley said: "We are very grateful to Cornwall Council and the St Ives Town Deal Board, and to the many, many supporters, volunteers and local suppliers who have helped us to reach this point."
The government announced in spring 2021, that Cornwall will receive up to £88.7 million from the Town Deal Fund.