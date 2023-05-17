Sheltered housing in Devon and Cornwall under threat of closure
Residents at sheltered housing sites across Devon and Cornwall are facing an uncertain future after seven homes were placed under threat of closure.
Four homes in Cornwall and three in Devon run by charity Abbeyfield are under consultation amid rising energy costs and inflation.
Residents in Falmouth said the decision had left them feeling "up in the air".
Abbeyfield said it would support residents and colleagues through the process.
Homes under consultation include Tresillian House in Falmouth, Burn View in Bude, Manor Gardens in Camelford, School Lane in St Austell, Lockington Avenue and Dunstone Road in Plymouth, and Trehill Road in Ivybridge.
Pearl Hazel, 90, is among residents at Tresillian House affected by the process.
She said: "I'm very upset...You're going to live here until you die and then suddenly they are going to snatch it away from you.
"I'm not very happy about that."
Gillian Webber, 83, moved into Tresillian House two months ago after having a mini stroke.
She said: "It's as if I'm up in the air, you spend all this time getting rid of things to start again.
"I don't think you want to start again."
An Abbeyfield spokesperson said the charity conducted "periodic reviews" of their homes to ensure they remained "suitable for residents".
They said the latest reviews considered "how our properties can keep pace with the changing needs, tastes and expectations of older people, the investment required to bring them up to modern standards and whether they are able to meet new regulatory and energy efficiency requirements"
They added: "We also needed to reflect how the past few difficult years have impacted the charity's finances, particularly the impact of the Covid pandemic, the huge increase in energy prices, rising inflation, and rapidly increasing operating costs."
They said they had made the "difficult decision" to begin consulting on the closure of the named homes.
A consultation process would give everybody taking part an opportunity to share "their thoughts, ideas and any proposals", they said.
"We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, and any potential outcomes, will have on our residents and colleagues in particular, and we will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process," a spokesperson added.