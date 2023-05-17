Tributes paid after death of 'true champion' of Cornwall
- Published
Tributes have been paid following the death of a business leader described as a "tireless ambassador" for Cornwall.
Mark Duddridge, 60, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), died unexpectedly at his home in South East Cornwall on Tuesday.
The organisation described Mr Duddridge's legacy as a "more inclusive, ambitious and prosperous Cornwall".
He was a "true champion", it said.
Glenn Caplin-Grey, the group's chief executive officer, said: "We are all deeply saddened by this devastating news and our thoughts are with Mark's wife Amber and his family, friends and colleagues.
"Mark was a true champion of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, always hugely generous with his time and with an energy and passion that was an inspiration."
He said Mr Duddridge had worked "tirelessly" through the pandemic as chair of the Covid Economy Recovery Group.
'Driving force'
Mr Duddridge was also chair of social housing group Coastline Housing.
Allister Young, its chief executive, paid tribute to Mr Duddridge's commitment to ensuring communities in Cornwall had a "bright, prosperous future" and that everyone had a "decent secure home to live in".
"Above all he was a profoundly warm, personable and selfless character," he added.
Mr Duddridge spent 20 years in the food industry working with Northern Foods, Rodda's and was managing director of both Pasta King and Ginsters.
An associate non-executive director of the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, he was a trustee of the Prince's Countryside Fund, a trustee Countryside Holidays for Inner City Kids and a past governor of Callington Community College.
He was a member of the Caradon Gig Rowing Club and a veteran of several World Pilot Gig Championships on the Isles of Scilly, said the LEP, which also described him as a "tireless ambassador" for the county.