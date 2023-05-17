Cornwall rapid response car taking doctors to accidents
Medics in Cornwall are "bringing hospital treatment to the roadside" after taking delivery of a dedicated rapid response car.
It allows doctors and consultants from Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) to provide pre-hospital critical care for the first time.
The team responds to patients with life-threatening injuries, treating them at the scene before taking them directly to a major trauma centre.
The vehicle was funded by donations.
Previously, some patients with major injuries were stabilised at RCHT, which can take several hours, before being transferred to Plymouth or Bristol for acute care.
The Help Appeal, which usually funds hospital helipads, donated £50,000 towards the car and the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity granted £60,000.
'Pretty unique'
Dr Dan Bawden, emergency medicine consultant at RCHT, said the rapid car worked with paramedics and the air ambulance to enhance patient care.
"We're different because we're focused on the critical care and enhanced care for the patients," he said.
"We're trying to bring the hospital treatment to the roadside.
"We carry the same ventilator we'd use in the emergency department and advanced drugs and equipment to provide anaesthetics or surgical procedure, which only a doctor can do."
The blue light vehicle is used by doctors 19 hours a day and is expected to make 50 callouts per year, HELP Appeal said.
Dr Bawden said: "This is pretty unique because the doctor comes from the hospital to go and join the pre-hospital teams looking after the patient.
"There is no other service doing that in England."
Robert Bertram, chief executive of the Help Appeal, said of the initiative: "It's very exciting.
"They are the guys who are hands on saving lives - if we can help, we will."