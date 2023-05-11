Newquay woman to compete in strongest woman competition
- Published
A woman from Cornwall is set to compete in England's Strongest Woman competition.
Aimee Annear, from Newquay, began lifting weights about five years ago and said it gave her the best feeling.
The mother-of-two started lifting after finding a gym nearby which children could go to, and said this is where she found her passion.
Ms Annear said she found a "natural strength" and "loved competing against other people" in a "nice community".
The weightlifter will take part in five different events at the competition on Saturday in Manchester.
These include having to lift more than 26.8 stone (170 kg) repeatedly for a minute, as well as 11.8 stone (75 kg) overhead down down to the floor.
She finished second in a southern regional event which earned her a place in Manchester.
The top four winners on Saturday go through to the Britain's Strongest Woman competition in August.
Ms Annear said: "I found a natural strength. I loved competing against other people, it was a nice community.
"I think it's cool there's so many strong women out there. I think it's cool women can lift as much as men.
"It's the best feeling. I can't recommend lifting weights enough."
She said it was a "mental battle" getting ready to compete in the competition.
"I never thought I'd get here. It's scary. I'm anxious, I can't sleep, my dreams are all about it."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk