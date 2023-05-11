Cornwall students promote food waste collection service
A group of pupils from Cornwall have taken first place in the innovation section of a national competition.
Students from Penpol Primary School were named winners of the innovation project round of the First Lego League challenge.
The contest sees children from primary schools build Lego robots and give a presentation.
The team won with their presentation about how people can reduce food waste in Cornwall.
The group - called Penpol Pumpkins - worked with Cornwall Council to create an advertising campaign to encourage people to recycle food rather than putting it in the bin.
The children created an advertising campaign involving television, radio, Tik-Tok and posters to support the council in encouraging people to recycle food rather than putting it in the rubbish.
Ada, from the team, said: "When we learnt that Cornwall Council were going to use our ideas to help them promote this across all of Cornwall, I felt like it was a big step forward for our ideas and goals. "
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: "I'm so proud of them and I have no doubt that each and every one will go on to do amazing things in their lives and careers. "
