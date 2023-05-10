Camborne teenage girl sex assault allegation withdrawn
A teenage girl who reported she was a sex assault victim in Cornwall has withdrawn the allegation, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police's Major Crime Team began an investigation after reports of an attack in the North Roskear area of Camborne on Saturday.
The allegation was withdrawn after "further inquiries", officers said.
They added that reports of any sexual assault were taken "extremely seriously and investigating these crimes is a force priority".
Police said they were confident there was no risk to the public and were no longer seeking to identify anyone in connection with the initial report.
Det Insp Ian Jolliff said: "If you have been a victim of a sexual offence please come forward and report it to the police.
"We will thoroughly investigate these offences, safeguard victims and bring offenders to justice."
