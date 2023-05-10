Truro: Paul Lyal-Venables jailed over Luke Pocock death
A man who threw a punch that led to a fatal head injury has been jailed for five years.
Paul Lyal-Venables, 35, assaulted Luke Pocock, 54, outside the Railway Tavern in Truro, Cornwall, after taking offence to his ruffling the hair of a pub customer on 2 July 2022.
The grandfather fell, hitting his head on the ground, later dying in hospital.
Lyal-Venables, of Fordh Tobmen, St Agnes, admitted manslaughter at Truro Crown Court.
Prosecutor Lee Bremridge said Mr Pocock was a "kind and generous person", in good spirits the night he was attacked.
He had told pub customer Ben Rowe, "If I died tomorrow, I would be happy," the court heard.
Lyal-Venables, a roofer with previous convictions for violence and robbery, had been banned from various bars for violent behaviour but this was lifted in October 2021.
The court heard when Mr Pocock ruffled Mr Rowe's hair, Lyal-Venables said: "I would not have that done to me."
'Unnecessary and senseless'
Mr Bremridge said Lyal-Venables misread the situation and punched Mr Pocock with force in a unprovoked attack.
Mr Pocock suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain and died 26 days later.
Family members told the court he was a "kind, loving person" and his death had left "a hole in their hearts".
Judge Simon Carr described him as a "kind, generous, warm-hearted, interesting and intelligent" man and said a "violent, deliberate action" led to his "untimely death".
Det Insp Rob Smith, senior investigating officer, said it was an "unnecessary and senseless attack".
He said: "This may have involved only a single punch, but the consequences have caused absolute devastation to the family and friends of all involved.
"I hope this incident will serve as a warning to others of the risks inherent in using violence against others and the damage that can cause."