Pedestrian dies after crash on major road in Cornwall
- Published
A pedestrian died following a crash involving a van on the A30 on Saturday, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it attended the incident at about 15:00 BST on the westbound carriageway between Avers and Tolvaddon.
A woman in her 40s from Redruth was taken to Derriford Hospital and subsequently died, the force said.
The road was closed for a number of hours while an investigation was carried out.
Officers are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk