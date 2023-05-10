Bude Pepperpot storm tower relocation work begins
- Published
"Complicated" work to relocate a historic tower at risk of falling into the sea is under way.
The 188-year-old Compass Point Storm Tower in Bude, Cornwall, is being moved piece by piece about 100m (330ft) inland due to coastal erosion.
The Grade II-listed tower, known locally as the Pepperpot, was previously relocated in 1881 for the same reason.
The deconstruction is taking place after a crowdfunder raised £60,000.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund also pledged £250,000 towards the work, Cornwall Council pledged £50,000 and Bude-Stratton Town Council granted £40,000.
Built in 1835, the lookout tower housed the coastguard during high tides and storms and was a landmark for passing ships.
The distinctive building, which has the points of a compass carved on each of its eight sides, is now a local attraction for coastal walkers.
Francesca Churchill-Zerilli, project manager for Bude-Stratton Town Council, said community efforts to save the tower had been "extremely successful".
"In seven weeks we raised over £62,000, which was an incredible figure - we never expected to come anywhere near that," she said.
"It's such an iconic building for the town - people are very passionate about saving it and looking after it."
Nick Sharland, contract builder from Sally Strachey Historic Conservation, said of the work: "It's fairly complicated in terms of the recording process of numbering the stones and rebuilding it like for like in a new location.
"We're also working to protect the grasslands and also the cliffside location."
The work is due to be completed by the end of the summer.