Cornwall residents invited to take part in travel study
Cornwall residents are being invited to take part in an active travel study.
The study will look at what influences travel behaviours and aims to "encourage healthier, greener ways of travelling" in the county.
It is being carried out by Cornwall Council, the University of Bath and the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations.
Those taking part need to be residents of either Truro, Falmouth, Penryn, Newquay, Penzance or St Austell.
Respondents need to complete two online surveys, a travel diary once a week for four weeks and may be asked to use another form of transport.
The council said participants - who must have an interest in active travel such as walking or cycling - will be paid £25 for taking part.
Prof Lorraine Whitmarsh, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations, said reducing car use was the aim of the study.
"This collaborative project with Cornwall Council will help us understand how to encourage healthier, greener ways of travelling amongst Cornish residents and trialling different ways to reduce car use," she said.
"This will help tackle climate change and air pollution, and can save residents money."
Councillor Martyn Alvey, cabinet member for environment and climate change, added: "This study will help us in supporting Cornwall to become carbon neutral."
People wanting to take part should visit the study website.