Woman rescued from top of church tower in Cornwall
A woman has been rescued from the top of the highest church tower in Cornwall.
She became ill after climbing the tower in the village of Probus, near Truro, on Sunday afternoon, rescuers said.
The tower had been open to the public as part of celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.
Because of the difficult location, a coastguard helicopter and cliff rescue teams were also involved, as well as an air ambulance, police and firefighters.
The tower, which dates back to the 1500s, is the tallest of any parish church in Cornwall at 126ft (38.35m), according to the parish council.
Villager Paul Bassett said the operation was an "amazing to watch".
He told BBC Cornwall: "There were a lot of people trying to work out how to get the poor lady down. Then all of a sudden there was lots of activity and the rescue suddenly unfolded."
