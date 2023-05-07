Celebrations continue as Cornwall marks Coronation weekend
- Published
Celebrations were held in communities across Cornwall on Sunday, as the Coronation weekend continued.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a service on Saturday.
Street parties and Big Lunches have taken place in Lostwithiel, Carnon Downs, Goldsithney, Bodmin, Gunnislake and Penzance.
Meanwhile in Truro, the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall hosted a parade through the city centre, and a civic service at the cathedral.
In Bude, royal fans gathered in the Sea Pool for an afternoon tea on paddleboards.
Paul Tilzey said he spent the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in the same location "because in 1953 there was no television so I was out here playing in the Sea Pool".
There was a Coronation run for classic cars and motorcycles held in the Bodmin area, taking in Pencarrow House, the Boconnoc Estate and Prideaux Place.
In Penzance, about 300 people went to Morrab Gardens for a Coronation Big Lunch, with choirs and bands performing.
Retired GP Sue Turner was one of those in attendance with her six-year old grandson Ruan, and said: "We have had a free cream tea, and went on the raffle where Ruan won some dinosaurs so he is very happy.
"I watched it yesterday and got quite transfixed by it all."
Jonathan How, Mayor of Penzance, said: "It has been very well attended and we are really pleased to see so many people here."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk