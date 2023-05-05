Newquay Airport crash driver critically injured
- Published
A man was critically injured after his car overturned near Cornwall Airport Newquay, police have said.
The incident happened at about 05:40 BST on the A3059 road near the Aerohub Business Park junction.
The driver, a man in his 40s, lost control of the Seat Leon which ended up on its roof, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.
Police closed the road for several hours while they carried out an examination of the scene.
They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.