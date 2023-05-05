Bodmin stabbing: Jake Hill in court over Michael Allen murder
- Published
A 24-year-old man has appeared at crown court after being charged with the murder of man who was stabbed near a nightclub.
Jake Hill appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with murdering Michael Allen, 32, in Bodmin, Cornwall, on Sunday.
He also faces three counts of attempted murder and two of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, was remanded in custody and a four-week trial is set to start on 6 November.
Seven men and women suffered injuries and needed hospital treatment in the alleged attacks.
Six have since been discharged and one remained in hospital following surgery, said police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.