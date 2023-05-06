Cornwall prepares to celebrate King's coronation

Flowers
Freshly planted flowers are helping to mark the occasion in Truro

People across Cornwall are preparing to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Big screens available in a number of places including Truro, Newquay, Padstow and Bodmin and many communities are hosting parties.

The procession to Westminster Abbey begins at 10:20 BST, with the ceremony expected to be completed by 13:00.

It is the first coronation of a UK monarch since the King's mother Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.

Church bells are being rung from many parishes to mark the occasion.

This farm stall near Mylor Bridge has created a unique display

At St Cleer, near Liskeard, a team of six is ringing a special peal with 74 changes to reflect the King's age.

Tower captain Ian Banbury said he hoped people would come to the parish church at 10:00 to watch.

"If people want to wave flags or wear a plastic crown, they are welcome. It should be a happy occasion," he said.

Truro School
The giant hedgehogs on Trafalgar roundabout in Truro have been adorned with crowns and flags

The Eden Project, near St Austell, is hosting a celebratory lunch, with a big screen showing the ceremony, along with motivational speakers and live music.

In Truro there will be a big screen in the cathedral and a celebratory market street-party event on Lemon Quay.

Plenty of shops have incorporated the coronation theme in their displays

The Lost Gardens of Heligan is showing the ceremony, followed by live music and a menu inspired by different parts of the Commonwealth.

