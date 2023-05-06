Cornwall prepares to celebrate King's coronation
- Published
People across Cornwall are preparing to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Big screens available in a number of places including Truro, Newquay, Padstow and Bodmin and many communities are hosting parties.
The procession to Westminster Abbey begins at 10:20 BST, with the ceremony expected to be completed by 13:00.
It is the first coronation of a UK monarch since the King's mother Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.
Church bells are being rung from many parishes to mark the occasion.
At St Cleer, near Liskeard, a team of six is ringing a special peal with 74 changes to reflect the King's age.
Tower captain Ian Banbury said he hoped people would come to the parish church at 10:00 to watch.
"If people want to wave flags or wear a plastic crown, they are welcome. It should be a happy occasion," he said.
The Eden Project, near St Austell, is hosting a celebratory lunch, with a big screen showing the ceremony, along with motivational speakers and live music.
In Truro there will be a big screen in the cathedral and a celebratory market street-party event on Lemon Quay.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan is showing the ceremony, followed by live music and a menu inspired by different parts of the Commonwealth.
