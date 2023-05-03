Bodmin stabbings: Jake Hill in court charged with Michael Allen murder
A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed near a nightclub.
Jake Hill is charged with murdering Michael Allen, 32, in Bodmin, Cornwall, on Sunday, plus three counts of attempted murder and two of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Truro Crown Court for a further preliminary hearing on Thursday.
