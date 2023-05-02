Man, 24, charged with murder over Bodmin stabbing
Published
A man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a "much-loved son" near a Cornwall nightclub.
Michael Allen, 32, died at the scene in Bodmin on Sunday, and seven other people were stabbed.
Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He will appear at Truro Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called at 03:15 BST on Sunday to Victoria Square in Castle Canyke Road following reports of a person with a knife and multiple people having suspected stab wounds.
Seven people were taken to hospital - one is still recovering after surgery, while the other six have been discharged.
Mr Allen's family described him as a "much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs".
The family wished to "respectfully request privacy at this time", their statement added.
Anyone with any information is asked to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police on the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Limbas.
