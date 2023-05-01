Cornwall woman seriously injured after being hit by car
- Published
A woman in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Cornwall.
Police attended reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van on the A30 on Saturday at around 15:00 BST.
The incident occurred on the westbound carriageway between Avers and Tolvaddon.
Devon and Cornwall Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage to get in touch.
