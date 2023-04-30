Bodmin murder investigation after man stabbed in brawl
A man has died and several people have been stabbed in a street brawl in Bodmin, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road at 03:15 BST on Sunday where the victim, aged in his 30s, died at the scene.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and investigations are ongoing, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The force said they were called to reports that someone was in possession of a knife and that "multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds".
A spokesperson said: "At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment.
"At this time none are being treated as life-threatening."
A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in police custody.
Det Insp Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: "At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.
"This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it."
'Strong community'
East Cornwall Local Policing Supt Rob Youngman said: "This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.
"Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.
"Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.
"Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch.
"This could include any relevant dashcam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road."
Cornwall councillor Leigh Frost, 36, said the attack, which is in his ward, was "shocking and devastating" for the town.
He told BBC News: "Bodmin is a small town and it's not rife with crime, it's quite a friendly place.
"We are a strong community and we will pull together and get though this together.
"My thoughts are with everyone involved, the victim and his family.
"I also praise the emergency services for responding so quickly and the police for ensuring there is a full investigation."
