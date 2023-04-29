Penzance woman dies and man seriously injured in crash
A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured after a crash.
She was a passenger in a Nissan 200 SX when it crashed on the A39 at Crimp near Bude in Cornwall at about 22:20 BST on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The woman, who was in her 20s and from Penzance, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The driver, a man in his 20s from Bude, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
The woman's relatives have been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and said the crash did not involve any other vehicles.
The road was closed for several hours.
