Falmouth motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on Swanpool Road in Falmouth, Cornwall, at about 19:10 BST on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The motorcyclist, in his 20s and from Falmouth, died at the scene and his family has been informed.
The road was closed for several hours. Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with camera footage to come forward.
