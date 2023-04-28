Teenager dies after crash between car and truck on A388
A teenager has died in a crash between a car and a truck in Cornwall, police have said.
The crash happened at about 15:40 BST on the A388 between Stoke Climsland and Treburley, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A 17-year-old girl from Okehampton, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, died from her injuries, the force said.
Officers said her 16-year-old passenger suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital.
A 44-year-old man from Plymouth, who was driving a Ford Transit flatbed truck, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital, police said.
The force added he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The road has since reopened after a forensic investigation was carried out.
Police appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
