Cornwall Airport Newquay increases parking charges
- Published
Cornwall Airport Newquay has increased its parking charges, including doubling the fee for one-hour and scrapping free parking for 30 minutes.
Customers will now be charged £2 for up to 30 minutes, and £4, up from £2, for one-hour parking.
Introduced this week, changes include a 10-minute free pick-up and drop-off zone in the West Car Park.
An airport spokeswoman said prices had "increased slightly" in the "first annual increase" since 2019.
'Significant discounts available'
For a stay longer than 10 minutes, customers will now have to park in the West, East or P3 car parks where charges apply.
Parking for up to two hours at the East and West car parks, has increased from £5 to £6.50, and from £7.50 to £9.50 for up to four hours.
For between four and 12 hours it will cost £18, compared to the previous price of £15.
A spokeswoman from Cornwall Airport Newquay said: "I can confirm that our car park charges have increased slightly as of 25 April and that this is the first annual increase applied to our charges since 2019.
"Passengers are still able to utilise 10 minutes free in the dedicated pick-up/drop-off zone and we believe that we are the only UK airport to offer this facility free of charge.
"For passengers staying more than 24 hours there are significant discounts available for booking online in advance."
Cornwall Council, which owns and subsidises the airport, declined to comment.
