Police officer injured woman in on-duty Cornwall car crash
- Published
A police officer has been given five penalty points and told to pay £1,200 after injuring a woman in a car crash.
PC Craig Powell, 43, of Devon and Cornwall Police was found guilty of carelessly driving his unmarked vehicle after the crash during an emergency call in Cornwall in October 2021.
He went through a red light in Truro without slowing, a court heard.
The female driver suffered minor injuries which required hospital treatment.
PC Powell, from Liskeard, was driving an unmarked BMW 5 with emergency lights when he responded to reports of a sighting of a suspect vehicle, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was in Tregolls Road, where he saw what he thought was the suspect vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
Police said PC Powell drove along Tregolls Road, a dual carriageway with a speed limit of 30mph, at speeds of up to 68mph.
PC Powell approached the traffic lights at the junction with Trevithick Road and changed lanes at a speed of 42mph on the road, which has a speed limit of 30mph.
He went through the lights and collided with a grey Mazda car, being driven by the woman from Truro, just before 09:00 GMT on Friday 22 October 2021, the force said.
'Compromised public safety'
He was found not guilty of dangerous driving but guilty of careless driving at a hearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He was given the penalty points and fined £350, as well as being ordered to pay compensation of £706.55 and costs of £119, all totalling £1,175.55.
After the case, Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said officers received "extensive driver training".
He said: "On this occasion, the officer has failed to maintain the standard of driving that we expect, and this subsequently compromised public safety."
"It is fortunate that the casualty was not more seriously injured, and our thoughts are with her."
PC Powell had his emergency driving exemptions suspended but had remained on full duties after the crash, senior officers said.
This matter was still subject to an internal disciplinary process, the force said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.